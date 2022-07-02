There are several options for fireworks “oohing and aahing” throughout the Daily News coverage area over the holiday weekend as well as patriotic displays of celebration sans fireworks.
A look at the scheduled free public events is listed below.
A fireworks display will take place at dusk July 2 at the Lake Santee dam.
The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department asks guests to gather at dusk July 3 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds for an impressive fireworks display from 8 to 11 p.m. If you have any questions or need any additional information, feel free to contact the Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department at 812-663-8284 or via email dcpark@decaturcounty.in.gov.
The Star Spangled Symphony performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will return to Batesville at 8 p.m. June 30 at the Gillespie Soccer Park. A fireworks show will be held in addition to the concert.
Chamber Night Fireworks will take place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on July 1 at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood. The Centerline Band will play and fireworks are expected around dusk.
Tri Kappa’s annual Fourth of July parade will take place at 10 a.m. July 4 beginning at Franklin and Washington streets in downtown Greensburg.
The Osgood Beautification Committee is happy to present a 4th of July celebration starting at 10 a.m. on July 4. All children are invited to decorate their bikes, wagons, ATVs, go-karts, etc. in the most patriotic fashion.
Bring your decorated item to the library in Osgood. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. with prizes for the best decorated item.
Following at 11 a.m. will be the reading of the Declaration of Independence by individuals in full period dress costumes.
