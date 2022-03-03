GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Parks & Recreation Department is in the process of planning for the upcoming Independence Day fireworks display and related celebration.
The annual event, which will take place the evening of Sunday, July 3, always draws a large crowd of spectators.
Given that this year marks Decatur County's bicentennial, organizers are hoping to raise enough funds to make this year's aerial display especially memorable.
"As Decatur County is celebrating its 200th anniversary, we are currently seeking donations to help make this year's display bigger and better than ever," Parks & Rec' Executive Director Teresa Kovacich stated in a recent letter mailed to potential donors. "These donations are not only appreciated, but are also needed in order to allow us to increase the size of the show."
This year's fireworks display will again take place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, and Kovacich said she is hopeful it will attract an even bigger crowd than usual.
Any individual, service club, fraternal organization or business willing to donate to this year's fireworks fund is encouraged to do so. Donations may be mailed to the Parks & Rec' office, 402 E. North St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Kovacich at 812-663-8284.
