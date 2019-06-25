Fireworks: Keeping it legal

GREENSBURG — With Independence Day rapidly approaching, Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges wants area residents to be aware of what is legal and what isn’t with respect to the use of fireworks.
The chief said local officers are enforcing state law and asks Greensburg residents to keep the following in mind.
“Fireworks can be used year round between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on days that are not holidays. From June 29 to July 3 and July 5 to July 9, you can use fireworks from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset,” Bridges said. “For holidays – including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and New Year’s Eve – the window of time is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.”
In keeping with state law, you can only use fireworks legally in three places:
On your own property.
On the property of another person who has given their permission for you to use fireworks.
At a special discharge location, which is a location designated by local authorities for the use of fireworks.
Also, fireworks can be purchased only by persons 18 years of age or older.
Children may only possess or use any kind of fireworks when an adult is present.
Greensburg officers can only enforce state law.
At this time there are no local ordinances on file regarding the use of fireworks.
