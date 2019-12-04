GREENSBURG – An ordinance regulating the use of consumer fireworks passed on first reading during Monday’s Greensburg City Council meeting.
The ordinance was brought before the council by Greensburg Police Department Chief Brendan Bridges.
“The fireworks ordinance was placed in front of the city council due to the number of complaints from the community about fireworks being let off all year round and after the regulated hours,” Bridges said. “Greensburg citizens asked that I bring this topic to the city council for them to review.”
According to the ordinance, a consumer firework is defined as a small firework that is designed primarily to produce visible effects by combustion and that is required to comply with the construction, chemical composition, and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The ordinance says the term also includes some small devises designed to produce an audible effect, such as whistling devices, ground devices containing 50 milligrams or less of explosive composition, and serial devices containing 130 milligrams or less of explosive composition.
According to the ordinance, propelling or expelling charges consisting of a mixture of charcoal, sulfur, and potassium nitrate are not considered as designed to produce and audible effect.
As stated by the proposed ordinance, consumer fireworks include:
A) Aerial devices, including sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopter or aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, and shells
B) Ground audible devices, which include firecrackers, salutes, and chasers
C) Firework devices containing combinations of the effects in clauses (A) and (B)
Consumer fireworks do not include:
A) Dipped sticks or wire sparklers. However, total pyrotechnic composition may not exceed 100 grams per item. Devices containing chlorate or perchlorate salts may not exceed five grams in total composition per item
B) Cylindrical fountains
C) Flutter sparklers
D) Snakes or glow worms
E) Smoke devices
F) Trick noisemakers, which include party poppers, booby traps, snappers, trick matches, cigarette loads, and auto burglar alarms.
If adopted upon a second reading next month before the city council, the following could be adopted as part of the ordinance: limited use of consumer fireworks between the hours of 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset June 29-July 9, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight July 4, and between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.
Those who wish to use consumer fireworks outside of the listed dates would need approval by the Greensburg Police Department.
Violations, as stated by the ordinance, could result in a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and any subsequent offenses.
Bridges said those who have concerns are encouraged to contact their city council members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.