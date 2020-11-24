First annual Holiday Lights at Liberty opens this Friday

BATESVILLE - The grand opening for the first annual Holiday Lights at Liberty light display will be held this Friday, Nov. 27 at Liberty Park in Batesville.
The display is free to the public.
“The grand opening for Lights at Liberty is Friday, November 27,” Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller said. “We encourage all of you to visit this holiday season from November 27 until January 3. Unfortunately, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Santa 5k Run/Walk that was scheduled for December 12. We plan to add it to our events for 2021 holiday festivities.”
Santa will greet park visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. During this time, Buddy the Elf will also be accepting new toys from visitors to ensure local youth have toys for Christmas.
The following local businesses and organizations decorated specific areas of Liberty Park for the lights display:
Batesville Beautification League - Liberty Park entrance
New Horizons - Ice cream shop
Mayor’s Youth Council - Santa house
Civista Bank - Shelter #6
Enneking Auto Body - Gazebo
Fishin Commission - Area #6 on map
Community Church of Batesville - Area #7 on map
Thrive Market - Basketball court
Skyline Chili - Shelter/Area #9 on map
FNC Bank - Area #10 on map
Margaret Mary Health - Shelter/Area #11 on map
Women on Walnut - Shelter/Area #12 on map
Park staff - Baseball field
Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce - Pohlman exit
For more information or to pick up a map of the lights display, visit or contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (301 Shopping Village in Batesville) at 812-934-3101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.