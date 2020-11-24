First annual Holiday Lights at Liberty opens this Friday

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce provided a map detailing who decorated specific parts of Liberty Park. Maps can be picked up at the chamber. 

BATESVILLE - The grand opening for the first annual Holiday Lights at Liberty light display will be held this Friday, Nov. 27 at Liberty Park in Batesville.

The display is free to the public.

“The grand opening for Lights at Liberty is Friday, November 27,” Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller said. “We encourage all of you to visit this holiday season from November 27 until January 3. Unfortunately, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Santa 5k Run/Walk that was scheduled for December 12. We plan to add it to our events for 2021 holiday festivities.”

Santa will greet park visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. During this time, Buddy the Elf will also be accepting new toys from visitors to ensure local youth have toys for Christmas.

The following local businesses and organizations decorated specific areas of Liberty Park for the lights display:

Batesville Beautification League - Liberty Park entrance

New Horizons - Ice cream shop

Mayor’s Youth Council - Santa house

Civista Bank - Shelter #6

Enneking Auto Body - Gazebo

Fishin Commission - Area #6 on map

Community Church of Batesville - Area #7 on map

Thrive Market - Basketball court

Skyline Chili - Shelter/Area #9 on map

FNC Bank - Area #10 on map

Margaret Mary Health - Shelter/Area #11 on map

Women on Walnut - Shelter/Area #12 on map

Park staff - Baseball field

Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce - Pohlman exit

For more information or to pick up a map of the lights display, visit or contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (301 Shopping Village in Batesville) at 812-934-3101.

