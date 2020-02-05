GREENSBURG – The First Baptist Church in Greensburg is hosting a Valentine’s Day Steak (or chicken) Dinner Feb. 15 in their gymnasium to give lovebirds a chance to celebrate, and to benefit the FBC Kids Outdoor Zone Local Ministry.
Illuminate Worship Band will entertain at the event which will feature a salad, steak or chicken, as well as a potato, roll and dessert. Tickets are available until end of the day, Monday, Feb. 10, and can be ordered by calling 812-663-3778 or by stopping by the church at 209 W. Washington Street in Greensburg.
A group of men and boys take a Saturday a month and spend time fishing, hunting, rock climbing, hiking or simply hanging out. The boys get an opportunity to pattern from the men, who have all received training in the ministry and its goals, and the men get the satisfaction of providing good, sound “godly” advice and a good role model for the next generation of youth.
Somewhat like Boy Scouts, each boy receives mentoring and guidance from his scout masters and his fellow scouts as he rises up through the group and achieve ranks.
The ranks, “Green Horn,” “KOZ Coyote,” and “KOZ Trail Hand” are attainable within a year, and provide each boy with the satisfaction of gaining more tenure, knowledge and authority, just like the ranks of “Cub,” “Boy” and “Eagle” Scouting.
The major two differences is that KOZ is faith-based (many of the ranks attainable after Trail Hand require advancing knowledge of Biblical lore, and longer time actually in the group). Each advancement is marked by receiving a different set of dog tags instead of patches on a sash.
For example, to attain the level of KOZ Scout I and the matching set of dog tags, a boy must attend 35 monthly KOZ meetings, recite Romans 10:9, Jeremiah 29:11, Genesis 1:26 and discuss Genesis 1:26 to a superior. He must also be able to lead the KOZ troupe in prayer at monthly meetings, have attended two KOZ overnight camping outings, and maintain passing grades in school. He must also plan and execute a service project, pass and carry a Hunter’s Safety ID, and hold current state hunting and fishing licenses.
After acheiving KOZ Scout I, he may then advance through KOZ Scout II, KOZ Junior “LIT” and eight other ranks, all accompanied by appropriate tasks and performed duties.
The final rank of HTL is accomplished only by those reaching 17 years old.
“It really is a lot like Scouts,” said First Baptist Children and Family Minister Greg Redd said. “But it gives them an extra layer of faith learning and patterning, and it assures a wholesome education in things we usually consider to be male associated learning in our society.”
KOZ Director/Leader Mike Fyffe said, “The parents and kids alike both appreciate what we are doing and the kids seem to be having lots of fun. We even had a father and son come out and join us one Saturday.”
Pleased that each child is being given the opportunity to learn things from himself and the other men involved in the small ministry, Fyffe said, “We have taught the kids about goose hunting, deer hunting, and trapping. They have learned about archery as well as the different types of guns and ammo used to hunt as well as gun safety.”
Fyffe admits that on less-than-perfect-weather days, it can be challenging to keep boys aged 8 to 12 engaged for four straight hours, but is enjoying the experience.
“We have a total of seven kids involved so far and would love to see that number grow. This month we will be taking the boys axe throwing. This should be fun,” Fyffe finished.
KOZ meets from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month in front of the gymnasium at Greensburg First Baptist Church, 2019 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
Contact FBC at 812-663-3778, KOZ local leader Michael Fyffe at 317-370-9016, or visit www.kidsoutdoorzone.com to learn more.
