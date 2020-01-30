GREENSBURG — Volunteers at First Baptist Church of Greensburg, 209 W. Washington Street, through a grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation, are offering free and confidential tax filing assistance from now until April 10.
Tax preparer Linda Volk and a group of certified volunteers will be available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Greensburg First Baptist Fellowship Hall.
This mission is a multi-denominational project in which Volk, a lifetime resident of Decatur County, believes strongly and has participated in for several years.
Volk said that she and her volunteers helped over 1,000 local residents file their taxes for 2019.
“I started doing this because I see a lot of people pay too much for a service that can be done easily, and most of the people who come in don’t get that much back, but they really need it,” Volk said.
She provided a list of the necessary information needed to successfully file tax returns for the 2019 year.
• A valid picture ID or driver’s license or Indiana ID card (taxpayer and spouse)
• Social Security cards or ITIN cards for each person on the return
• Copy of last years’ tax return
• W2 forms from all employers during 2019
• Interest and dividend statements for 2019
• Health insurance forms 1095-A, B and C for 2019
• All 1099 forms received, including 1099 SSA from Social Security and 1099G unemployment statements
• Educational credits are limited to tuition fees and fee exceeding scholarships
• Real estate property tax receipts
• Total rent paid in 2019, landlord’s name and address
• Bank routing number and account number for direct deposit
- Childcare receipts, along with the providers’ address and SS#
Volk stressed that the service is not available if rental property is owned, a business was sold, or more than $25,000 in business expenses was incurred. Service is only available to those making $66,000 or less per year income.
Appointments are preferred but not essential and drop-offs are available.
For more details, appointments or questions, call 812-614-5566.
