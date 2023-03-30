GREENSBURG - The GDC Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location for First Community Mortgage.
Formerly located on N. Lincoln Street, FCM is now operating from 124 E. Washington Street, on the north side of the Greensburg Square.
Based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, First Community Mortgage has operations and retail offices throughout the United States and is able to lend in 46 states.
Production Manager Cris Reynolds said he and his team are excited to have a local branch in Greensburg with local processing.
Reynolds was born and raised in Greensburg. He is a 1989 graduate of Greensburg Community High School and 1993 graduate of Ball State University. He is the father of two adult children (Sydney, 26 and Cade, 21) and grandfather to Granger, 3.
With more than 21 years experience in mortgage lending, he joined First Community Mortgage on September 1, 2022. Prior to that, he had 8 years with PrimeLending, and nearly 13 years with Fifth Third Bank, all in Greensburg.
Also on the local FCM staff is Rob DeHoff, a 16-year resident of Decatur County and lifetime resident of Southeastern Indiana.
Originally from Sunman, hs is a 1996 graduate of East Central High School and a 2000 graduate of Purdue University.
He has been originating mortgage, consumer, and commercial loans since 2001.
He has two children, Mila and John, who attend Greensburg Community Schools.
He is a member of the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist club, treasurer for Greensburg Youth Football, and president-elect of Greensburg Rotary.
"I am excited to have an office on the square, giving me the opportunity to keep involved with the community and local organizations," DeHoff said.
Tracy Armstrong is another FCM staff member. She has been originating mortgage loans for the last 10 years.
She grew up in Decatur County and now resides with her family in southern Shelby County.
She is the treasurer of the Shelby-Decatur County MIBOR Division.
