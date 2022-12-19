CONNERSVILLE – Indiana Audubon will be hosting a special First Day Hike on Jan. 1 at its Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary. Visitors are invited to welcome in 2023 with a new, free tradition and a healthy way to start the new year. The hike begins at 10 a.m. and will include approximately 1.5 miles of trails. Afterwards, an assortment of healthy snacks and drinks will be available, as well as coffee and cocoa by the fire.
First Day Hikes will take place in all 50 states this year. They originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts, and are an initiative of the American Hiking Society and America’s State Parks. The event offers a chance to get outside, meet fellow Sanctuary hikers, enjoy nature, and perhaps work off a few holiday calories.
This event is part of Indiana Audubon’s 125th anniversary celebration. To learn more, visit the event page at indianaaudubon.org/events. To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
