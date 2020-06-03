Market Map2.jpg

The annual Farmer's Market begins this Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

GREENSBURG - The first Decatur County Farmer's Market of the season is 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, and Main Street Director Susan Burkhart has published a list of items for sale.

Customers are asked to have their shopping lists ready or to place their orders early so that drive-thru pickup is possible. Please have as much correct change on hand as possible.

Burkhart reminds customers they should stay in their cars for the duration of the drive-thru process. 

Gauck Meat's: contact Kimmie-812-614-1223

Pork Burgers-$6 lb

Whole Hog Sausage-$5 lb

Beef New York Strip-$18 lb

Beef Ribeye-$18 lb.

Ground Beef Lean-$7 lb

Filet-$20 lb

Flank Steak-$9 lb

Skirt Steak-$7 lb

Chuck Roast-$7 lb

Arm Roast-$7 lb

Sirloin Steak-$10 lb

Chicken Leg Quarters-$5 lb

Chicken Wings-$5 lb

Weber Farm

Poultry, turkey, chicken and lamb. Email to place an order-asweber68@gmail.com

Dole's Popcorn

Carmel popcorn-$8 large bag

$4 Small bag

Ruby Red Popcorn-5 lb bag $6

2 lb bag $3

Hatton Farms

Fresh eggs-$3 doz.

Poling Pies

Homemade pies: $17 each

(Apple, strawberry and sugar cream)

Homemade cupcakes-$6/box of 4 (chocolate with vanilla buttercream frosting)

Homemade cookies: $6/bag of 4 (soft sugar cookies with cream cheese icing)

The Rustic Petal

Premade bouquets- $15 and $20

RR Ranch

Potted plants in individual 3" pots

Several varieties of tomatoes

Several varieties of peppers

Hanging flower baskets

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext 217011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

