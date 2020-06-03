GREENSBURG - The first Decatur County Farmer's Market of the season is 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, and Main Street Director Susan Burkhart has published a list of items for sale.
Customers are asked to have their shopping lists ready or to place their orders early so that drive-thru pickup is possible. Please have as much correct change on hand as possible.
Burkhart reminds customers they should stay in their cars for the duration of the drive-thru process.
Gauck Meat's: contact Kimmie-812-614-1223
Pork Burgers-$6 lb
Whole Hog Sausage-$5 lb
Beef New York Strip-$18 lb
Beef Ribeye-$18 lb.
Ground Beef Lean-$7 lb
Filet-$20 lb
Flank Steak-$9 lb
Skirt Steak-$7 lb
Chuck Roast-$7 lb
Arm Roast-$7 lb
Sirloin Steak-$10 lb
Chicken Leg Quarters-$5 lb
Chicken Wings-$5 lb
Weber Farm
Poultry, turkey, chicken and lamb. Email to place an order-asweber68@gmail.com
Dole's Popcorn
Carmel popcorn-$8 large bag
$4 Small bag
Ruby Red Popcorn-5 lb bag $6
2 lb bag $3
Hatton Farms
Fresh eggs-$3 doz.
Poling Pies
Homemade pies: $17 each
(Apple, strawberry and sugar cream)
Homemade cupcakes-$6/box of 4 (chocolate with vanilla buttercream frosting)
Homemade cookies: $6/bag of 4 (soft sugar cookies with cream cheese icing)
The Rustic Petal
Premade bouquets- $15 and $20
RR Ranch
Potted plants in individual 3" pots
Several varieties of tomatoes
Several varieties of peppers
Hanging flower baskets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.