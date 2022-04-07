GREENSBURG – First Financial Bank recently provided a $50,000 grant to support the creation of the Greensburg/Decatur County Inclusion Park, a future resource that will be welcoming for all individuals, including those with physical and intellectual disabilities.
The check presentation took place at noon Thursday at the Rebekah Park site for the coming Inclusion Park.
“First Financial is proud to join the effort to build this exciting addition to Greensburg and Decatur County,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. ”We share the same spirit of volunteerism and inclusion that is driving this project to create a treasured place of joy for the community.”
The Greensburg Inclusion Park will offer interactive equipment and accessible playsets to create a sensory-rich environment that encourages children of all abilities to develop physically, socially and emotionally.
“This generous gift from First Financial is one of the largest we have received, and we are thankful that the bank is taking such a prominent leadership role to help make this idea a reality,” said Brendan Bridges, who is coordinating efforts to build the park in Greensburg.
Construction of the park could begin as early as next year.
