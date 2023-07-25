GREENSBURG - First Financial Bank and its associates are helping students prepare for the school year by filling dozens of backpacks with school supplies and collaborating with the United Way to distribute them to children in Decatur County.
“Filling all these backpacks with school supplies has been a joy for our team, because we know that getting off to a great start at the beginning of the school year is a first step in improving financial well-being for children and entire communities,” said Jennifer Saylor, banking services manager at First Financial Bank.
Each backpack includes pre-sharpened pencils, 2-pocket folders, markers, crayons, a notebook, index cards and glue sticks.
The backpacks donated by First Financial and its associates are for the United Way’s Backpacks for Success program, which supports quality education as a means of bringing financial stability for families.
The backpacks will be distributed to families throughout the rest of the summer to bring school supplies to the children who need them.
