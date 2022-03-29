CINCINNATI, OH - First Financial Bank has increased its minimum wage for all associates to $18 per hour effective March 18, 2022, in a step that builds on its associate compensation and development efforts and further positions the bank as an employer of choice in the local communities it serves.
“Investing in our people is a winning strategy, and our updated compensation plan helps us to stand out as a highly desirable place to work,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We want our associates to have more of their best days at work with us, supported by competitive wages and a workplace that prioritizes well-being and encourages engagement and development.”
The increase applies to all current and future First Financial associates throughout the entire four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Additionally, the bank’s LEAD Program provides management and leadership training opportunities for associates, and the IMPACT Mentoring Program connects associates with other experienced First Financial professionals who provide coaching, feedback and help with personal and professional development.
“First Financial is where top talent and emerging professionals can find a workplace that is supportive, challenging and rewarding,” said Mary Sue Findley, chief human resources officer of First Financial Bank. “Increasing our compensation will help us compete for and attract the most qualified candidates in an exceptionally competitive hiring environment.”
