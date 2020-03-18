CINCINNATI, OHIO – First Financial Bank is announcing new steps to protect its associates and customers while continuing to support retail and commercial clients during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.
Beginning March 18, First Financial will limit access to its banking center lobbies to ensure the safety of its associates and clients while continuing to provide full banking services. Clients are encouraged to use drive-through lanes, ATMs, ITMs, and digital services to conduct banking transactions. Clients can schedule appointments to meet with bankers to open and close accounts, and for essential services that cannot be handled through one of the other service options. Banking center phone numbers can be found at bankatfirst.com and through the First Financial mobile app.
“First Financial Bank is open, and everyone at the bank is absolutely focused on serving our clients and communities,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO. “We are fully committed to ensuring every client can interact with us and continue to conduct all banking transactions. However, we are taking steps such as limiting access to banking center lobbies to ensure that the health and safety of our associates and clients are protected, and to ensure that we continue to have adequate staffing to meet our clients’ needs.”
Additionally, First Financial is in the process of developing relief measures for consumer and business clients to help alleviate some of the financial stresses being felt. The bank has already increased limits for deposits made remotely with Snap Deposit in the First Financial Bank mobile app, while increasing cash withdrawal limits through its ATMs and ITMs. More solutions are now in development and will be coming soon, according to Brown.
Programs will help expedite access to credit and cash, provide payment relief, offer digital banking alternatives, and help clients who may experience cash flow hardships like overdrafts and late payments. The bank also will help drive awareness of Small Business Administration programs that have been announced to assist SBA clients. First Financial is reminding all clients that they can conduct most transactions through online and mobile banking, telebanking, and with ATMs and ITMs.
First Financial is providing ongoing updates about its response to COVID-19 online at bankatfirst.com.
