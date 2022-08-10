GREENSBURG - First Financial Bank Operations associates delivered 128 backpacks to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Backpacks for Success program, which assembles, collects, and distributes backpacks filled with school supplies for students.
A total of 101 backpacks were delivered to schools in Hamilton County, Ohio, while another 27 were sent to Greensburg schools in Decatur County, Indiana.
The total number of backpacks filled and donated nearly tripled the internal goal the First Financial team set at the beginning of the campaign.
Over a period of just a few weeks, Operations associates from many different departments collected pencils, paper, crayons and other school supplies, filing them into donated backpacks for young students to start the year off right.
First Financial Bank strives to be a strong community partner by working with the United Way and other community-focused organizations to make a meaningful difference in local neighborhoods.
First Financial associates pledged over $740,000 for 2022 in the United Way’s annual campaign.
