GREENSBURG – First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have awarded a $50,000 grant to Greensburg Community Bread of Life to support the renovation and expansion of GCBOL’s local facility.
Representatives from the two organizations made the announcement during a recent celebration at Bread of Life.
Greensburg Community Bread of Life is the only soup kitchen in Decatur County, serving free meals to those in need. The additional space made possible with this grant from First Financial will allow the organization to increase its programming and serve more people in the community.
Support for Bread of Life is the latest initiative under First Financial’s strategic intent to be woven into the communities it serves.
In 2020, First Financial gave over $3.5 million in financial contributions and its associates performed more than 8,900 hours of community service throughout its footprint.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.
As of March 31, 2021, the company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders’ equity.
The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business.
These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.
The company operated 143 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.
Additional information about the company is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
— Information provided
