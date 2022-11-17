GREENSBURG/RUSHVILLE – First Financial Bank, its associates, clients and community members teamed up to collect 397 food items during the bank’s recent food drive in Greensburg and 83 food items in Rushville.
Individual financial centers for First Financial delivered the food to local agencies for distribution directly into the community.
“Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
In Greensburg, the First Financial food drive items were given to local organizations The Bread of Life and the Agape Center.
In Rushville, the First Financial food drive items were given to The Rush County Food Pantry and Rush County Community Assistance.
More than 7,600 food items were collected throughout First Financial’s entire four state service area of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
First Financial’s food drive continued from Oct. 11 to 21. The drive coincided with World Food Day on Oct. 16, a day designated by the United Nations to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. First Financial also observed World Food Day with rallies for associates at each of its locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
While nutrition and health are core to any level of financial security, First Financial also collected over 20,000 books this spring to be donated to local schools, libraries, churches and other community-focused organizations to promote financial literacy.
