First Financial Foundation provides $500,000 gift

GREENSBURG — The First Financial Foundation will provide a $500,000 gift to the Decatur County Family YMCA and the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County in support of the capital campaign to expand the YMCA with a Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) wellness facility. The gift will be payable over four years.
“I’m proud to announce this gift to the people of Greensburg and Decatur County, who are such an important part of everything we do at First Financial Bank,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO. “With this contribution to the YMCA and the Hospital Foundation, plus our newly renovated Greensburg Operations Center, we’ve chosen to invest in this community because the people here make it a great place to do business.”
The Decatur County Family YMCA is one of the oldest non-profit agencies in southeastern Indiana. It provides residents with a safe, engaging environment to develop physically, emotionally and spiritually; to develop healthy habits; and to grow personally and within the community.
“The Decatur Family YMCA is honored to receive this very generous gift,” said Diane Hart-Dawson, CEO. “We are blessed to have such a giving, community-minded organization like First Financial Bank in Greensburg and this donation will help us to continue to live our mission.”
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County provides financial support for the healthcare initiatives of DCMH.
“The generous gift provided by First Financial Foundation will have a long-lasting impact on our community,” said Rex McKinney, president and CEO of DCMH. “The synergies created by the Decatur County Family YMCA and DCMH are exciting and will positively influence the health and wellness of our community. Our administrative team and board of directors are thrilled to see the outstanding support First Financial has provided to this effort to fulfill our mission in serving Decatur County.”
Brown made the announcement during the Grand Opening of the First Financial Bank Greensburg Operations Center, which employs more than 125 people. The bank is completing a $4.25 million renovation of the 40,000 square foot space that includes offices, workstations, huddle spaces, a fitness area with showers, kitchenette, interactive teller machine (ITM) and Mother’s Room. The Operations Center is a hub for non-customer facing banking activities for the entire four state footprint of First Financial Bank.
Information provided by First Financial Bank
