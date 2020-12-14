COLUMBUS – First Financial Bank is increasing access to banking resources in Columbus with the opening of a new banking center at 2737 Central Avenue.
“We are excited to strengthen our presence in Columbus with a new banking center that demonstrates our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, director of community development.
The Central Avenue location features a community room and Wi-Fi available for free public use. It also has an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM), which offers improved banking accessibility through extended hours and live interaction with Video Tellers. This banking center offers a drive-thru lane to access banking services without entering the building.
Additional support for the community from First Financial this year included a donation of over $50,000 from the First Financial Foundation to fund COVID-19 relief efforts by community organizations and nonprofits in Bartholomew County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.