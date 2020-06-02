Connie Siefert, Batesville, said her daughter, Reagan Siefert, 7, had an e-learning assignment to write a letter to aliens, giving them advice about coming to visit Earth.
The first-grader's letter was "so cute and very timely, mentioning the pandemic," reported her mother.
Dear Aliens,
There are a few things you need to know before getting to our planet. Please do not litter as we would not do anything to harm your planet. Please eat healthy food to stay healthy here.
Another thing is you should wear clothes. Don't run around with no clothes.
There is a bad virus and there might not be a cure in space. Aliens, we have doctors to help. Do you have doctors in space? Please write back and let me know. Remember this virus is going around, so stay safe in space.
Love,
Reagan.
