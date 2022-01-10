RUSHVILLE - Students at Rushville Consolidated High School have returned to the classroom and have continued to have a positive impact on the school through examples of helpfulness, work ethic and the willingness to help those around them.
Here is a look at the first Lion's SHARE winners of 2022.
- Trenton Dyer was nominated by Coach Marlow. Coach Marlow was very thankful for Trenton's helpfulness. Recently, Trenton has helped Coach Marlow and her staff put up chairs, clean up around the benches and get the gymnasium back in order after some home games. Thank you so much Trenton.
- Alexus McGuire was nominated by Coach Sliger. Coach Sliger was impressed by McGuire's work ethic in APC. Furthermore, Alexus helped Coach Sliger clean out the football cage. She did a great job organizing everything.
- Rolfi Lopez was nominated by Mrs. Kemple. Mrs. Kemple said Rolfi finished two English classes in one semester. He worked very hard for months and not knowing the language did not stop him. Excellent job.
- Samantha Wyatt was nominated by Mrs. Craig. Samantha is kind, caring, and respectful. She is the type of student every teacher wishes they could have in their classroom. Mrs. Criag also noted that Samantha listens, participates, and gets all of her work done on time.
- Promise Leining was nominated by Mrs. Kaster and Mrs. Personett. They said Promise puts her best effort into her assignments and goes above and beyond what is asked of her. Promise has a great attitude and takes school seriously. She helps others, and she is a great collaborator and team player. When she doesn't know something she takes initiative and asks questions.
