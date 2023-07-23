GREENSBURG – After several months of planning and executing the work, members of First Presbyterian Church – the “Church on the Square” – celebrated the completion of the remodeling of their kitchen.
The church trustees led by member Mary Stradley and the physical work coordinated by church custodian Anthony Adama and family resulted in the church’s main kitchen’s being “open for business.”
Pastor Marena Vittorio-Schindler led the dedication service as members circled the kitchen. Pastor Marena’s original writings offered tribute to the individuals who worked so diligently on this project.
Also celebrated and dedicated were new paraments made by Master Quilter Susan Wilson.
A bountiful meal, coordinated by Linda Simpson, was enjoyed by those present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.