GREENSBURG — Decatur County first responders and supportive city leaders are again acknowledging the American Cancer Society’s “First Responders Fighting Cancer” effort by pledging to retire their shaving implements until the beginning of December.
Members of the Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, and even Mayor Josh Marsh have all pledged to temporarily retire their facial shaving equipment until the first of December in an effort to raise money and elevate awareness of men’s cancers.
“I’ve watched members of my family die from brain cancer and it’s not a very nice way to go,” said DCSD Deputy Logan Wilder, who has participated in the annual ACS campaign for two years. “My wife is now cancer free again, so I want to help the American Cancer Society.”
Foregoing a major part of most men’s morning regimen might seem to be a strange way to raise awarenesss of cancers that kill 159 in every 100,000 men yearly, but there’s a reason why.
Many cancer patients lose their hair during chemo and radiation treatments, so the fundraiser is to “grow awareness by embracing our hair and letting it grow wild and free,” according to the ACS website.
Each man participating is inspired to donate the money they might otherwise spend on shaving cream, razors and the like.
Decatur County REMC has hosted the early morning kickoff “donuts and pictures” party in recent years. DCREMC Corporate Relations Manager Rachel Sullivan said, “It’s inspiring to see our community heroes – linemen, police officers, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics – use their voice to raise awareness about a very private and personal topic.”
The American Cancer Society’s “First Responders Fighting Cancer” drive is based on “No-Shave November,” an organization that has donated more than $10 million in the name of Matthew Hill, a Chicago father who died from colon cancer in 2007. Hill’s wife and her eight children have raised more than $10 million for men’s cancer research.
To see photos of the local participants and the money they’ve raised as well as opportunities to participate and make donations, go to www.secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100357 or Google “First Responders Fighting Cancer.”
