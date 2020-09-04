COLUMBUS - “A tremendous demonstration of support,” said Our Hospice President, Laura Leonard, reflecting on the American Legion Fish Fry last Friday. “Cars were lined up, stretching to one lane of 25th Street all day, as the generous people of this community came out in amazing numbers to get some delicious fish and donate to Our Hospice.”
“We owe a special thank you to Dempsey Ferguson and Al McKown at the American Legion for all of their work, and for the patience of the community who supported us. Some people waiting in line for a long time to support Our Hospice,” said Leonard.
“This was our largest Fish Fry ever,” commented Al McKown, Post Commander, “this community appreciates the good work of Hospice!”
We served over 800 pounds of fish, 18 pans of coleslaw, 38 cans of baked beans, and 950 beverages. The first dinner was sold at 10:45 AM and our last dinner at 7:50 PM, while the line snaked around the parking lot and down 25th street, without a break, all day.
We are grateful to the American Legion and their workers who cooked, ran food and counted donations; the support of sponsors Columbus Silgas, the Honoring Veterans of Bartholomew County committee, Coca-Cola and 7K Farms; also to the Our Hospice staff and volunteers who worked the event taking orders, delivering food and selling raffle tickets to those who patiently waited in line.
Funds raised will support the patients and families served by Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Our Hospice cares for people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness or are no longer seeking active medical treatment. Hospice care includes symptom management, attention to quality of life, and end of life care by a team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers wherever the patient resides.
Leonard said, “Our heartfelt thanks to our community for their ongoing support in this strange time when we are hosting our concert virtually. The support and encouragement from the people of this community infuses much needed energy and funds into our organization so we can provide care to all who need it, and fulfil our mission, To Make Every Moment Count.”
