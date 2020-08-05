BATESVILLE – At a time when negative news is easy to find, Bob and Jane Fitzpatrick think it’s a good idea to share something positive.
Irene M. Fitzpatrick, a resident of the Chateau of Batesville Assisted Living Facility, is celebrating her 100th birthday Aug. 15 and would appreciate hearing from family, friends and well-wishers.
She is currently unable to celebrate in a manner worthy of the occasion, so Daily News readers are being asked to reach out and let her know they are thinking about her at this time.
Cards and notes of congratulations may be mailed to:
Irene M. Fitzpatrick
44 Chateau Blvd., Apt. 102
Batesville, IN 47006
