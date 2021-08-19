RUSHVILLE — The Rush County United Fund (RCUF) is working with the Willkie Days “Five in 50” Covered Bridge Bike Ride for 2021.
The return of this event will take place Sept. 18 and the event tours Rush County and its covered bridges. The ride begins at the start of the Willkie Days parade at 10 a.m. Registration and information on the event can be found at willkiedays.com.
This unique event has three options for bikers to choose: 12-mile course, 24-mile course and 50-mile course. The longest of the routes will take riders through five covered bridges and the towns of Milroy, Moscow, Gowdy, Homer and Arlington, according to the event website.
The event promotes Rush County to the riders, many of which come from out of town and out of state. Residents near the routes are encouraged to cheer on the riders as they pass. Each town and covered bridge will have support and gear stops for the riders. These stops will have water, food, bathroom facilities and other supplies that might be needed by riders.
The event is rain or shine. Rush County Emergency Management will make the call if the ride cannot be held due to serious weather conditions. An emergency contact number will be provided at the beginning of the ride and a trail vehicle will also be available. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This and more information can be found at the event website (willkiedays.com).
Proceeds from this event will go to organizations supported by RCUF and to preserving Rush County’s covered bridges and other historical sites.
Founded in 1958, the RCUF supports and serves nine local non-profit agencies in Rush County.
For more information, visit https://www.rcuf.org/our-agencies.
