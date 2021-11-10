In honor of Veterans Day, the kids at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Milan helped their local community by learning how to properly fold and retire American flags during Sunday School.
FLAG FOLDING
Trending Video
Kevin Green
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Killer dogs return home after dismembering woman
- Convicted felon sentenced to 12 years
- Clarksville police officer facing resisting law enforcement charge
- Local man in custody following death of 4-year-old
- Last Civil War soldier to die in county
- Dennis Sanders charged with corrupt business in scheme targeting elderly
- POLICE BLOTTER
- Convicted felon sentenced to 11 years
- Plea deal closes out 3 cases
- Rush County News Briefs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.