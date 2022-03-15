RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor C-Tech Corporation plans to begin work on or after Monday, March 21, to replace guardrail and guardrail end treatments at multiple locations along U.S. 50 in Ripley County.
Daytime lane closures will take place between CRs 900 W. and 300 W., between Nebraska and Versailles. Crews will flag traffic while work is in progress.
The project is expected to be complete by late May or early June, weather permitting.
The contract was awarded to C-Tech in January for a total of $576,020.50.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
