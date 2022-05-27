FLAG SETTING
Josie Clark | Daily News
Ron Eineman (left) and Joe Crank set the flag poles along the Soldier's Circle in South Park Cemetery Friday afternoon in anticipation of Monday's 10 a.m. Memorial Day Service hosted by the local American Legion.
FLAG SETTERS
From left to right: American Legion representatives Joe Crank and Ron Eineman, Decatur County Historian Russell Wilhoit and South Park Cemetery worker Zach Buster met Friday afternoon to unload and set up flag poles and flags around the Soldier's Circle. The circle was created in 1894. At the men's feet are Civil War soldiers' graves.
