ST. PAUL - The Americorps National Civilian Community Corps' Cedar 1 team is working for eight weeks at Flat Rock YMCA Camp in St. Paul, lending a little building know-how and elbow grease to the yurts (a type of large tent) at the camp in the northwest part of the county.
AmeriCorps NCCC is a program that engages 18- to 26-year-olds in community service projects across the United States.
Eight- to 12-member teams complete four different six-to eight-week-long projects during a 10-month term of service in the Americorps NCCC; they are provided room and board, a living allowance, limited health care coverage, uniforms and training in exchange for college credits and a final check helping them pay education costs at colleges of their choice or to repay qualified student loans.
Approximately 1,200 corps members and team leaders serve annually at one of four regional campuses, and each member is required to complete a minimum of 1,700 hours of community service during the 10-month period.
Individuals corps members can receive Education Awards for two terms of AmeriCorps service and must spend their awards within seven years of the completion of their terms of service.
Cedar 1, based out of the North Central NCCC Campus in Iowa, is composed of seven members from different areas of the country: Team Leader Javier Alonso is from Texas and his crew hail from California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, Maryland and Mississippi.
Their first project of the 2023 summer season, the team has provided landscape maintenance to over 21,000 square feet of Camp Flat Rock while rebuilding four yurt decks and helped upgrade several other smaller amenities.
The group has not yet received information on their next project and location, but Alonso said, "We are ready to serve where help is needed, and we are excited for our next adventure."
The YMCA acquired the property in 1946 and opened as a summer camp in 1948. The plan is to celebrate their 75th in August.
The camp, which operates from March through October, consists of 260 acres on the banks of Flatrock River and hosts a variety of wildlife including bald eagles, river otters, deer, coyote, fox, and a family of beavers that recently moved in.
The staff of YMCA Flat Rock Camp is led by Senior Program Director Ben Baker. During the spring and fall, the programming staff consists of six to seven facilitators and naturalists. During the summer, they hire around 50 counselors and program staff that facilitate overnight summer camp offerings.
With a full kitchen staff during operating months, the camp employs eight staff members year-round.
Flat Rock River YMCA Camp is owned and operated by the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, a 501 c(3) organization.
Call 765-525-6730 with questions about the camp.
