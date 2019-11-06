Fleetwood defeats Maddux for city council seat

GREENSBURG — Republican candidate for City Council, District 1, Kevin Fleetwood, ousted Democrat Ryan Maddux by 72 votes Tuesday.
Fleetwood defeated Maddux 341 votes to 269 (55.9 percent to 44.1 percent) in the municipal election.
Overall, the city had a 36.3 percent voter turnout. Of the 7,003 registered voters, 2,542 casted a vote in Tuesday’s election.
The voter turnout in the 2015 municipal election was 24.41 percent.
“I was relieved,” Fleetwood said. “You spend days, weeks and months leading up to the election, and you spend all day at polling sites, and you believe you did some things to earn the votes for the election, but you never know.”
Fleetwood said his top priority is to ensure that the city budget is met and that the city always has a balanced budget.
Fleetwood recently told the Daily News he would like to see individuals who commute for work take the next step and relocate to Greensburg.
Fleetwood said he also wanted Greensburg to be a place where “our children want to stay and live or return to once they finish their post high school education.”
He also said other priorities include fiscal responsibility and the need to continue to address infrastructure issues and the planning for growth to make Greensburg a safe place to live.
Fleetwood is a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology. He completed his M.B.A through Butler University.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to vote, and with a 36 percent voter turnout, thank you to all of the voters who came out to vote no matter who they voted for,” Fleetwood said. “Thank you to everyone that supported me at each of the polling sites. There are a lot of thanks to go around.”
Following a close race, Maddux said he thinks his message was heard by quite a few citizens.
“We were happy with the support, so we thought our message resonated with people,” Maddux said. We had a lot of support from family and friends who helped disseminate our message to voters.”
