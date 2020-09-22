BATESVILLE — The Fresh Local Food Collaborative of Southeastern Indiana (FLFC) will soon truck in 6,000 apples from Michigan to Dottie’s Bulk Food in Batesville to distribute to local schools.
The “lunchbox” sized apples will be divided among 10 school districts in four counties on October 12. Students will be served the apples on October 14.
“Because of the early warming in late March, which caused the trees to bloom and then the week of nighttime freezing temperatures in May, there are no apples to be found within a two hour drive,” FLFC Value Chain Coordinator Trish Bellmore said. “Through our network of food hubs across the state, we were able to secure apples from Michigan that did not have the same temperature impacts.”
Schools receiving apples include St. Louis Catholic Schools, Batesville Community School Corporation, Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation, Milan Community Schools, South Ripley Schools, Rising Sun Schools, Oldenburg Academy, Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation, Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation and South Dearborn Schools.
The FLFC connects local producers to new customers while encouraging sustainable practices.
The group utilizes programs to help drive demand in the area it serves which includes Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio and Ripley Counties.
Harvest of the Month
The FLFC provides students with fresh, local food and educational lessons about such foods through its Harvest of the Month program.
According to Bellmore, the program is designed to expose children to the difference in freshness of local products, to encourage conversations like seasonality and to help connect students directly with farmers.
“Harvest of the Month is the third Wednesday of every month and planning with the farmer, organizing the order and getting the product to each school is what FLFC does to support that part of the program,” Bellmore said. “We featured cucumbers in August and watermelon is on the menu for September. If you’ve ever heard of farmer’s visiting the cafeteria for Farm2School activities, it’s because of this type of program.”
Great Lakes Apple Crunch
In 2016, the FLFC hosted the first Apple Crunch event locally at Rising Sun Schools.
“The Great Lakes Apple Crunch was designed to introduce Michigan students to one of Michigan’s biggest crops, the apple,” Bellmore said. “Since then, they have included other states and now I believe it’s Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Minnesota. It’s a good reminder of how simple Farm2School can be and a fun activity.”
Rising Sun Schools FCCLA Teacher Mrs. Patz utilizes the program to teach students how to carve swan apples.
Bellmore said some schools get their photography students involved in the program. Students in lower grade levels may complete a puzzle or worksheet related to apples after lunch to support afternoon apple lessons.
“Some schools organize giant aerial pictures of kids spelling out the word ‘apple’ or ‘crunch’,” Bellmore said. “The options are limited only by your imagination, but it’s a fun way to tie kids to agriculture.”
Learn more about the Apple Crunch program at https://www.cias.wisc.edu/applecrunch/.
Additional information
Gardens on the Move, a Farm2Table delivery service, has an online marketplace where people can order farmers market products and have them delivered to their home. A portion of every sale is donated to support the FLFC’s Farm2School program, Seeds of Hope.
“Feeding children with local products is a huge win for local agriculture and a great way to encourage children to consider agriculture as a post-secondary degree or career choice,” Bellmore said. “Our recent USDA award will support Farm2School programming over the next school year where we focus on three fundamentals.”
The FLFC will strive to provide local schools with the following over the next year:
Procurement – Purchasing food for cafeterias.
Education – The FLFC will promote its Harvest of the Month program by offering a locally sourced item once a month with a nutritional lesson.
School Gardens – These vertical tower school gardens allow for indoor growing year round and compliment the school calendar. By the end of the year, 32 tower gardens will be in place in the FLFC’s four county region.
