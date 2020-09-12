RIPLEY COUNTY – In late June it was announced Fresh Local Food Collaborative (FLFC) would use funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support a Harvest of the Month program and tower garden education in 10 school districts across Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio and Ripley counties. The following excerpt was released, in part, at that time.
The Trump Administration broke records for the second year in a row by awarding $12.1 million in Farm to School Grants – the most awarded since the grant program’s inception ‒ to 159 grantees – the most projects funded to date. These awards, administered by the USDA, will help bring fresh, local foods into schools and foster economic opportunity for America’s farmers over the next school year.
“USDA’s Farm to School Program is a win-win,” Brandon Lipps, USDA’s Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services said. “The grants announced today will help build bright futures for our children by connecting them to where their food comes from, while also nourishing the local economy and supporting American agriculture.”
Background: Farm to School Grants support a wide range of activities that increase the amount of local foods served in child nutrition programs and teaches children about food and agriculture. FLFC will coordinate Farm2School activities in partnership with Margaret Mary Health and other community partners at Batesville, Academy of Childcare, Jac-Cen-Del, Lawrenceburg Schools, Milan School Corporation, Oldenburg Academy, Rising-Sun Ohio County Schools, South Dearborn Community School Corporation, South Ripley Community Schools and St. Louis Catholic School through these funds for the 2020/2021 school year.
By offering a monthly local product on the lunch tray, students will gain exposure to nutrition outreach and learn about farmers in their area. Using aeroponic technology with tower gardens (www.towergarden.com) FLFC can offer hands on experiential learning through the winter months when traditional gardens may not be active. The extensive garden network already in place from MMH, will continue to operate alongside these new agriculture experiences helping students really connect with food from its origin.
In addition to the work Margaret Mary Hospital does in these schools and funds from the USDA, FLFC has secured funding from Ohio County Community Foundation, Franklin County Community Foundation, Ripley County Community Foundation, the Oxbow and Whole Kids Foundation to support this programming.
Since the Farm to School Grant Program’s inception in 2013, USDA has awarded over $52 million to support 719 projects across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and Puerto Rico. These projects are reaching nearly 21 million students in 47,000 schools.
Information provided
