DECATUR COUNTY — In celebration of Decatur County and Greensburg turning 200 this year, the Pat Smith Bicentennial Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
The parade route will be similar to the fall festival parade held each year. Involved parties will line up on N. Broadway Street near KB Foods. The parade will begin near 4th Street and Broadway and go south to the north side of the square, turn east on Washington Street, and end at the junction of Washington and Franklin streets.
Decatur County businesses and organizations are invited to participate the parade. Entries will be accepted as late as Monday, June 6.
To enter the parade contact John Pratt by email at jopratte@greensburg.k12.in.us, call 812-663-7176 ext 1213, or contact Merill Smith at 812-525-1769.
Pratt asks interested parties to make a connection to the history of Decatur County/Greensburg with a parade float. Corporations, families, churches, service organizations, small businesses and more are welcome to submit their ideas to be included in the event.
There is also a call-out for all former Tree City “Royalty” to shine their tiaras and put on their sashes.
All former Mrs. Tree City’s, Miss Tree City’s, Junior Miss Tree City’s, Little Miss and Mister Tree City’s, Miss Decatur County’s, 4-H Queens and Kings and the 2009 Greensburg Sesquicentennial Queen and Princess including all members of these Courts and 1st Runner Up, 2nd Runner Up, 3rd Runner up and Congeniality are encouraged to participate.
Each participant is responsible for securing their own vehicle and signage for the parade.
If interested, all “Royalty” is asked to call Mary Lou Davis at 812-593-2988 or message her on Facebook. The deadline for this is Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
The Decatur County Bicentennial celebration has already featured many historical events and will have programs, concerts, reenactments, and planned events throughout the remainder of the year.
Pratt said he hopes the parade is one of the biggest ever in Greensburg. Many entries have already been received and more are encouraged.
