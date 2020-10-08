RUSHVILLE — Although the concern over COVID-19 continues, it is that time of year again to get your annual flu shot.
Meridian Health Services is providing an opportunity for individuals to get a flu shot as a part of the Flu-Lapalooza.
This free one-day flu shot clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, throughout the state of Indiana.
Meridian Health Services, 509 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, is one of the locations participating in the Flu-Lapalooza. Other offices that are participating include Anderson, Bluffton (two locations), Connersville, Dunkirk, Indianapolis, Muncie (three locations), New Castle, Portland and Richmond.
Those taking part can also enter to win a $50 grocery gift card.
For more information on this event, call 866-306-2647.
