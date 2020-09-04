RUSHVILLE - The Rush County community was rocked this week by an accident involving a pair of local teenagers. An automobile accident Tuesday morning resulted in the loss of the life of 16-year-old Kameron Cox.
Shock, sadness, agony, sorrow, regret, anguish, heartache, disbelief and grief are just some of the terms that have been used this week to describe what people are going through following the accident.
In the loss of Kameron, the community and his fellow students at RCHS have lost a friend, family member, buddy, classmate and a young man that made a difference in many lives in just 16 years.
Friends of Kameron gathered on Wednesday and Thursday evenings near the site of the accident to grieve and remember. A makeshift memorial of balloons, flowers, words of remembrance and a cross that reads FLY HIGH KAM have been placed at the site.
As the community tries to come to grips with the tragedy and get through the grieving process, members of the RCHS student body shared some of their thoughts and favorite memories of Kameron.
Drucilla, Kameron’s twin sister, said, “I am going to miss you, Bub. Stay protecting me and mom from above with Roy. Still can’t believe I lost my twin, but I know you will be in my heart forever. I am going to miss your smile, laugh, goofiness, tik-toks and everything...rest in paradise.”
“Kameron used to tell me I overthink everything. He always told me to ‘live in the now.’ I never listened before, but I am now,” Skye said.
“Kam was one of the nicest guys you’d ever meet. He would be there for you no matter what, even if you weren’t close with him. He would say ‘dab me up’ before he would leave and if you wouldn’t, I promise you he would stay in the car until you did,” Jaelynn said. “There will never be anyone like Kam. He was such an angel. Forever in our hearts.”
Allyssa said, “He has been my best friend since forever and treated me like a sister. He was the most loving, caring, funny and out-going person you will ever meet. He was good in all sports, loved making jokes and having fun. He always had a smile on his face and made other people feel better about themselves and made others so happy.”
“Kam is literally one of the most caring people I have ever met in my life. He would do anything for anyone,” Kallie said. “His smile was perfect. His laugh was perfect. Beyond blessed to have had him in my life.”
“He was a great kid. He was always positive and always happy. He didn’t care who you were, he would help you and was always there to talk,” Chandler said.
Alexus said, “He had such a kind heart. No matter how many bad people he came across, he always knew how to make you laugh and smile even on your worst days.”
“Kam could put a smile on anyone’s face by just looking at his smile. He had the prettiest smile,” Emilee said.
An investigation by the Indiana State Police has determined Kameron was the passenger in a vehicle involved in an accident that took place at approximately 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Rush County roads 350 E. and 300 N. The driver of the vehicle has not been identified by authorities. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
