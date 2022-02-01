CARTHAGE – The Future of Carthage (FOC) will present two scholarships valued at $1,000 each in the spring of 2022.
The scholarships will be awarded to two graduating Ripley Township seniors.
The scholarships will be awarded in $500 increments at the start of each semester. A first semester transcript must be submitted before the second check is sent.
The recipients must commit to continuing education after graduation with the intent of pursuing a degree.
The applications are available from school counselors or may be requested through email at marybshannon4@gmail.com. Completed application packets should be sent in a sealed manila envelope and postmarked no later than April 30, 2022 to Mary Shannon, 7096 W 900 N, Carthage, IN 46115.
Each application packet shall include all of the following:
- The completed application form
- An official transcript through the fall semester of the senior year.
- Sealed rating sheets from three adults: one from a work supervisor, one from a teacher/coach/counselor, and one from a community member. The applicant is responsible for providing the rating sheet to his/her three chosen adults. Each adult shall complete the rating sheet, put it in a No. 10 envelope, seal the envelope and write his/her signature across the seal of the envelope. The student applicant is to obtain the sealed envelope from each adult and include it in his/her application packet.
Each applicant must participate in a short interview scheduled with the scholarship committee on May 7 at the Marick Event Center before a decision is made concerning the scholarship winner.
