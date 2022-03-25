GREENSBURG – Longtime Daily News employee Kenneth E. Luken died Tuesday at Aspen Place Health Campus.
Kenny, as he was called by his friends here at the Daily News, could date his employment with the newspaper back to 1946 when he got his first paper route at the age of 12.
In 1949, at the age of 15, he moved to the mail room where he ran a machine that addressed the papers.
Kenny graduated from Greensburg High School in 1952 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1955, serving two years.
Upon completion of his military service he returned to Greensburg and to his job at the Daily News.
When the newspaper was sold in 1973 he moved from the mail room to the Graphics Department where he worked with “hot metal.”
He was the composing supervisor until 1993 when he retired at the age of 59.
After enjoying a little time off, Kenny returned to work at the Daily News in 1995 as a delivery driver, something he continued to do until 2013.
His accolades from former supervisors and co-workers span many years.
Longtime Daily News Publisher Norm Voiles had this to say: “Kenny and I started at the Greensburg Daily News in the same year, 1952. I started there in mid-February and he graduated from high school in that early summer.
“Kenny was a handsome young fellow and as nice as he was good-looking. He worked in the ‘ad alley,’ in the composing of ads. He was a good worker and affable, always with a smile or a laugh.
“One of my treasured memories is when a big going-away party was held for Kenny upon the occasion of his entering the army. It was held at the Knights of St. John Hall on South Broadway and a huge crowd was in attendance. Much dancing and hilarity ensued and it's possible that beer was consumed.
“I don't believe Kenny was ever quite the same after the untimely passing of his beloved wife, Janie, in 1981. By the way, I never heard him called ‘Gus’ at the Daily News - he was always ‘Kenny.’
“Kenny and I worked together, with some gaps, for more than 35 years. We always got along great (except when he would stick an ad component on the page crooked!). Rest in peace, old friend.”
“I am truly blessed to have had Kenny not only work for me for 18 years but also as a good friend,” current Daily News Director of Audience Development Lisa Huff said. “Kenny enjoyed delivering newspapers to stores and talking with everyone that he encountered, and didn’t know a stranger. He was a lot of fun to be around and enjoyed life to the fullest. He truly will be missed by many.”
Susan Peters, another former Daily News employee, shared the following: “Ken hired me back in 1977 and that was the start of my 43 year career with the Greensburg Daily News.
“We worked hard but had a lot of fun. Kenny was such a prankster. He used to clip clothes pins on the back of someone and then add to it to see how many he could get clipped before the person finally felt it. He got us all doing that. It was a funny sight, seeing someone walk across the room with eight or 10 clothes pins trailing down their back.
“I always felt Ken really cared about the people in his department - actually, all the people at the news office - and it really was like family. We all cared about him too. Good memories.
“I took over the production department when Ken retired. Lisa Roseberry and I were in charge of his retirement party. It was an honor.
“I could go on and on with memories of my years working with Ken. It truly was a sad day when I heard of his passing.”
In June 1988, Publisher Jeff Jeffus noted that Kenny was an “excellent employee” and that he “runs his department well.”
In August 1992, Daily News Publisher Phil Hart wrote in an annual employee evaluation, “Kenny is the axis in regards to production. … He works well with all employees. He keeps everyone’s efforts focused.”
In an August 1993 follow-up, Hart wrote, “Kenny is trusted and considered a friend by all employees. … [He] has hinted at retirement, perhaps easing out of the supervisor’s position. I hope he decides to stay on.”
Kenny is also remembered as an avid fan of the Greensburg Pirates who especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He married Mary Jane Gannon September 7, 1957; she preceded him in death October 18, 1981. Ken and Mary had two children, Tim of Mishawaka and Peggy (Williams) of Batesville, and several grand and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Kenny is fondly remembered by his old friends here at the Daily News, and will be for many years to come.
Kenny’s family requested memorial contributions in his memory be made to the Greensburg Daily News Cheer Fund.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240; or dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.