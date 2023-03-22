Batesville — The Batesville City Council held their first reading of an ordinance legislating rules of how and where food trucks can operate in the city at Monday’s meeting.
The discussion included how the new rules would affect non-profits and how law enforcement may be expected to respond to calls involving food trucks.
Police Chief Stan Holt pointed out that the state has existing guidelines on Mobile Food Vendors and an additional city ordinance may make it more complicated to respond to calls about those vendors.
Councilman Tracy Rohlfing hopes to legislate the food trucks while finding a balance to avoid making it more difficult for these small businesses to operate in Batesville.
“We’ve been operating without an ordnance for ‘X’ number of years,” Mayor Mike Bettice said. “Our ordinance is about seven pages long and we’ve included a checklist we tend to use when somebody comes to the city of Batesville so they can understand the rules... to operate correctly.”
According to the initial ordinance presented, MFV’s will be expected to express their intended locations of operation, all pertinent business information, provide a full menu, provide proof of insurance and a letter of approval from a property owner if operating on private property, among other items. Additionally, a fee of $25 (one-week permit) to $240 (one-year) would purchase a MFV permit.
A second reading of the ordinance is expected at next month’s meeting which is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 10. Changes may be made to the ordinance at that time.
