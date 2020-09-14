GREENSBURG – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 104 is hosting its annual fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 19) in the Livestock Barn at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Conducted largely to defray their expenses for supplies and their own uniforms, which they are obliged to purchase from their own accounts, this year’s event promises to be a perfect way to usher in another beautiful fall in Indiana.
As dangerous as the work day is to a member of Indiana law enforcement community, the job holds a bit of mystique. The ability to protect the average citizen from harm and to live the life of “the thin blue line” is attractive to many, but a sure deterrent is the cost a reserve officer needs to bear when he sets him/herself up in basic supplies.
With a set of handcuffs, boots, pants, shirts and a jacket setting a new officer back as much as nearly $2,000, bearing that expense can be daunting.
“They have to purchase all their own supplies, anything they need – uniforms, everything they use for their job – and so we have fundraisers to help them with that,” said event organizer Amanda Organist.
Married to a sheriff’s deputy that started as a reserve officer, Organist knows how expensive those purchases are, and with a bit of experience in fundraising she tackles the project every year.
“I enjoy it, and the reservists appreciate it. It’s the least I can do,” said Organist.
Starting at 4 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, there will be hot dogs and hamburgers (with all the sides) and a silent auction for gift baskets filled with far too many valuable prizes to mention here.
“I try to make sure I hit all ages so that we truly can say there’s something for everyone,” said Organist.
The day will include live music by local entertainer Greg Kleinschmidt and a cornhole tournament.
“There’s going to be fun for everyone, even the kids,” Organist said.
The Decatur County FOP includes members from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the Greensburg Police Department, the Indiana State Police (Decatur County) as well as the police departments from St. Paul, Westport and New Point. The Decatur County Department of Natural Resources also benefits from the fundraisers, and as the sponsors for many college scholarships and the yearly Christmas “Santa’s Heroes” (Shop with a Cop), it’s certainly a worthwhile expense.
“I was volunteered by my husband, but he knows I love to do these things,” said Organist. “We’ve generated upwards of several thousands of dollars for them at past events, and they’re so worth it!”
The event is free, though a free-will donation will gladly be accepted.
Call Amanda Organist at 812-350-6134 with questions.
