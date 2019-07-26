FOR THE KIDS

Bill Rethlake | Daily NewsThe staff at Decatur County Department of Child Services recently helped take delivery of 50 cinch bags and a selection of loose items designed for children who are taken from their homes and placed into the foster parent system because of neglect, addiction or simple home instability. Small stuffed animals for comfort, a change of clothing and sometimes pajamas and other personal care items are placed in colorful “duffle bags” to accompany each child as they are placed into the foster care system. Local businesswoman Hope Groves is aided by friends and community donations in her yearly effort to help the local DCS system.