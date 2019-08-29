GREENSBURG -- Triple R Equine Rescue Ranch at 868 S. CR 60 SW., just south of Greensburg, is a horse and equine rehabilitation farm. Currently, more than 40 horses (and a few other noteworthy animals) have been given a safe haven there by local owners Phil and Deb Richards.
Here the horses stay until they are rehabilitated, retrained, or just "finished out a little more." And these are not simple tasks. They all require commitment and manual labor.
But, according to Deb, it's worth it.
"These are the horses that weren't good for anybody. These were the horses nobody wanted," Deb explained.
Accepting their first horse rescues in 2009, the Richards staged a giant rummage sale to raise awareness and drum up some extra finances for their fledgling not-for-profit.
"Every horse here has a story," Deb said. "Those two over there came from a gentleman from Westport; they were seized. Then there was a guy called us from Shelbyville and said, 'I've got enough feed for another day, but my hours at work are being cutback. Can you come and pick up my horses? I can't take care of them anymore.' It's like that, that's how we have gathered these animals."
She went on to explain that the horses have to be healthy before they can be ridden. They also have to be evaluated with respect to their level of training.
"If they're not healthy when we get them, we have to get them back into shape. Some horses are ... fully trained by three or four. Some of them come to us at 7 or 8 years old and they've never been ridden or trained at all," Deb said. "But they have to be trained so that they earn their keep, usually, because horses are traditionally work animals. If we can't ride them or hitch them to a plow or put them to work, then, in reality, they don't earn their keep. And the kids that help us here don't just get to ride them. If they come out here to help, they become horsemen, not riders. When kids come out, they learn to scrub buckets, brush the horses, groom them, get along with them."
Those tasks aren't always easy because, she said, all horses are different.
"They're just like people. I was always told that you don't pick a horse, a horse picks you, and that's true," she said. "So, we need people for these horses to pick to help them live out good lives. There's always a trade-off."
You have to talk to a horse to make the union work.
"That's why we like to get children out here who have issues relating to others," said Triple R trainer Katy Shrader. "It helps the kids as much as it helps the horses."
The Triple R Ranch uses 20 100-pound bags of feed every week, which explains why in addition to volunteers donations of food are always welcome.
Volunteers are encouraged to "adopt" a horse as a way of offsetting operating expenses. Donations are tax deductible and Triple R is happy to provide contributors with receipts for tax purposes.
Mason Dyar is one of the children who have been involved helping care for the rescued equine. Interested only in riding a horse when he came out to the ranch 5 years ago, he decided to help Triple R and has been a volunteer for since.
"I like helping the horses, seeing how they look and behave when they come in from a rescue or a seizure and then its great to see what happens to them after they are here for a little while," Dyar said. "It's great to see what happens to them when they eat right and are given the attention they need, and when they get their forever home. That's what I love most."
Dyar is a senior at Greensburg High School and wants to become a zoologist after he graduates.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, Triple R Equine Ranch is hosting a "get to know us" session for volunteers and kids interested in helping or donating.
Triple R Can be reached at 812-343-2914 or by fax at 812-663-7741. Visit their website at www.triplerequinerescue.inc.com.
