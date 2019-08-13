GREENSBURG – The Tree County Players, a local not-for-profit theatre group, recently hosted its annual meeting at the Main Street Playhouse.
A gathering of approximately 50 local theatre donors, thespians and their fans enjoyed desserts, a wine bar, and featured performances from the 2019 season.
Incumbent board president Nancy Porter greeted attendees by saying, "It's been a fun season with lots of good shows and some good surprises."
She thanked donors for their generous contributions to the TCP Playhouse remodeling fund, and invited them to explore the facility.
Desserts were made by Cathy Lincourt and crew, and board members were on hand to welcome patrons and show them progress made on the playhouse during the last year.
Incoming president Cathy Lincourt told the Daily News, "I am really excited to be president of Tree County Players for this upcoming season! We have somethings for everyone in the community. From our first show in September, "One Night Only," with Bill Rethlake and friends to our summer musical in June, "Children of Eden," we look forward to putting on quality entertainment for those in Tree County and beyond."
The 2019/2020 Season Lineup
"One Night Only," is an evening featuring Bill Rethlake and very special friends in September. This show features a night of music directed by Bill Rethlake and produced by Dennis Fogle. Seating is reserved only with ticket prices at above standard pricing and includes hors d'oeurves. This show is a benefit for Meals on Wheels of Decatur County.
"Front and Center Players Variety Show" is the featured attraction for November. Directed by Jennifer Maddux and Carrie Schumaker, attendees will enjoy free admittance sponsored by the ARC of Decatur County.
"The Christmas Cabin: A Holiday Celebration of Song and Memories" is scheduled for December. One night, directed by Cathy Lincourt.
"Arsenic and Old Lace" in January. This show will be locally staged for three nights and directed by Amanda Gault.
"Winnie Pooh," a three night show in March directed by Lori Durbin.
"Ordinary People" is a staged reading. This is a three night show directed by David Fry.
"Children of Eden," is a six night show directed by Therese Zins.
Tree County Players is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, and all memberships are tax deductible.
TCP is always interested in new members, actors and audience members.
Visit www.treecountyplayers.com, e-mail tcpmembership@etczone.com or call 812-222-4766.
