BATESVILLE – Giving Hearts a Hand is hosting its annual “Fore Hearts” Golf Outing at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs until the event begins. Awards and raffle drawings are scheduled to immediately follow play.
GHH President Doug Meyer asks interested parties to come out in support of raising cardiac awareness.
The goal of GHH is to raise cardiac awareness so that if a condition is found or a potentially tragic situation arises, the individuals involved know how to react.
GHH group is a 501©(3) non-profit organization that promotes heart awareness in local communities by funding cardiac screenings in high school athletes.
GHH was formed by Doug and Cortney Meyer after hearing of several young athletes with undiagnosed heart conditions passing away while playing their sport.
When he was 15, Doug was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. According to their website, the condition was discovered during a high school physical. Meyer is thoroughly convinced that the high blood pressure reading which uncovered his condition will extend his life.
“In recent months, with some cardiac events being front and center, we have hosted several screenings and are scheduling others for this spring and summer,” Meyer said. “We ask that if you have the opportunity to get your child screened, please do, whether it is through a GHH screening or various other methods. If you want to get your child screened and there isn’t a screening being offered at your school, let us know and we can assist with finding a way to get them screened!”
According to Meyer, GHH has screened nearly 1,900 student athletes throughout Indiana since its establishment. The group has also financially assisted with the placement of more than 50 life-saving devices in area schools, parks, organization facilities and other places of gathering.
“Fore Hearts” offers five levels of sponsorship ranging from $25 to $1,000. The $25 golf cart sponsorship includes signage on the designated golf cart and the $1,000 screening sponsor includes a four-player team entry, recognition as the event’s primary sponsor on signage and promotional materials as well as being recognized as a GHH Partner at future cardiac screening events hosted by GHH.
Registration forms and payment can be sent to Giving Hearts a Hand, 392 Woodside Court, Batesville, 47006.
