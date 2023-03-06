BROOKVILLE – With high school prom season rapidly approaching, young ladies in Franklin County may be happy to hear assistance in acquiring a formal dress will soon be available.
The Franklin County Public Library District is teaming up with The Princess Project Pop Up Shop and New Mercies to bring a formal dress giveaway to Brookville Library on March 18.
This partnership will offer more than 400 "gently-loved" dresses to choose from as well as shoes and accessories. Perhaps the best part of the program is it is all being made available free of charge!
Dresses will range in size, style and color.
Donations of new and gently used dresses, shoes and accessories are currently being accepted at the Brookville Library, 919 Main Street, Brookville, and at New Mercies, 831 Cliff Street, Brookville.
Any young lady looking for a way to combat prom costs is encouraged to take advantage of this effort by visiting the Brookville Library and browsing the available formals from 10 a.m. to noon March 18.
Questions may be directed to the library at (765) 647-4031.
