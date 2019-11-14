AUSTIN, TEXAS – Branch Manager/Financial Advisor, Investment Management Consultant RJFS, Troy Forman recently attended the invitation-only Top Advisor Symposium hosted by Asset Management Services of Raymond James.
At the annual conference, financial advisors have the opportunity to attend insightful seminars and workshops led by subject-matter experts and industry leaders, and to network and share best practices with their peers.
Forman, whose office is located at 2635 Foxpointe Dr, Ste B in Columbus, was invited to attend the symposium for his commitment to fee-based client service, demonstrated by growth in his managed account business with AMS over the past fiscal year.
“Our sessions addressed a range of noteworthy topics, from new opportunities in the world of financial planning to market insights and economic forecasts,” Forman said. “It was also beneficial to hear about new resources available to help me better serve my clients.”
After returning from Austin, the site of the 2019 meeting, Forman plans to implement some of the ideas discussed at the conference.
“This was an incredibly valuable experience for me, and I look forward to sharing what I learned with my clients and colleagues,” Forman said.
