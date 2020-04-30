MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - A well known community leader for many years died earlier this week in Alabama.
Robert Lee Bostic, 77, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Born Nov. 1, 1942 in Greensburg, Indiana, Bostic was the youngest son of Delta and Thelma (Beach) Bostic. He graduated from Greensburg Community High School in 1960 and later entered the United States Navy, earning commendations for his work in the intelligence field during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Upon completion of his military service, Bostic returned to Greensburg where, according to his daughter, Kim (Bostic) Herbert, he committed to doing all he could to bring glory to Jesus through his vocation, volunteer service and family.
His daughter said Colossians 3:23 was among his favorite scriptures. It reads, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for people."
Bostic served his community as a Greensburg Daily News reporter/photographer, police officer, WTRE sports announcer, banker, and executive director of the Greensburg / Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
Often referred to as "Mr. Greensburg," Bostic had a passion for serving the people of his hometown. For many years, he loved leading the high school youth group at First Baptist Church.
In 2007, Bob and his wife moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where he continued his passion for serving people through prison ministry, homeless ministry, disaster relief ministry and mission trips.
He was a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church where he enjoyed living out Acts 1:8 making Jesus known to the community, state and world; singing in the choir, leading small groups, participating in elementary school Good News Clubs and Reality & Truth homeless ministry.
Bostic is fondly remembered by many Greensburg residents and business leaders.
"Bob was a genuine and generous man whose caring and passion for the community came through in everything he did," Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn said.
Current Greensburg / Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said Bostic was always the symbol of positivity.
"Even if you yourself happened to be in a bad mood, once you talked with Bob, you were a much better person following the discussion. His love for this community, the Greensburg Pirates and the entire county when he was the Executive Director of the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, was just evident in his persona," Emsweller said. "Bob Bostic coined the phrase, 'Working Together Works.' He constantly reminded all of us that it took a team, much like we are known for here in Greensburg and Decatur County, to make life a little easier, pleasant and successful. I am absolutely privileged and honored to be sitting in the chair once held by the esteemed Robert Bostic. A very good man. He will be missed."
Emsweller also recalled that in 1986 Bostic received the coveted Greensburg / Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award (known now as the Don Horan Community Service Award) for his service to the community throughout his years here. He was then hired as the Chamber Executive Director in the 1990s and served as the Chamber leader for many years.
Bostic married his wife, Melissa, on Oct. 14, 1995; she survives.
He is also survived by five children: Kimmy (Bob) Herbert, Debbie (Scott) Taylor, Matthew (Andrea) Bostic, Jason (Michelle) Bostic, and Jared (Rachel) Bostic: 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (Jason (Sydney) Herbert, Joshua Herbert, Jacob (Katelyn) Herbert, Zachary Taylor, Alea (Joel) Hunt, Jackson Taylor, Olivea Bostic, McKay Taylor, Emmy Bostic, Ethan Bostic, Trey Bostic, Emmelyne Bostic, Levi Bostic, Colt Bostic, Knox Bostic, Emery Herbert, Harrison Herbert, Rowen Bostic and soon to be born, Anderson Herbert).
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanie, on April 27, 1995. Also preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Lester D, (Chick), Theron James (Jim) and Leland Thomas (Tom).
An outdoor service will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery in Montgomery. Alabama at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor Road Baptist Church Prison Ministry, Montgomery, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.