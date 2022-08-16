GREENSBURG – Two former inmates of the Decatur County Detention Center are seeking a jury trial seeking unspecified damages in conjunction with incidents that took place approximately two years ago.
Plaintiffs Katrina Powers and Vanessa Motz have named former Detention Center employee Colton Roberts along with the Decatur County Council, Decatur County Board of Commissioners, the City of Greensburg, the Greensburg Police Department, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department in a suit filed July 28 in Decatur Superior Court.
The complaint raises issues regarding unlawful sexual demands and battery by Roberts during the imprisonment of the plaintiffs and other female inmates resulting in injuries in violation of their legal rights.
According to court documents, the complaint alleges “a systematic failure by [the defendants] to screen, hire, train and supervise officers” and further alleges [the defendants] “policies, practices, procedures and customs permitted and encouraged the officers to sexually take advantage of female prisoners.”
The suit states that Roberts was in charge of female inmates at the Detention Center on August 24, 2020 and on that date sexually assaulted and battered Powers while coercing her into performing sexual acts on two occasions.
The suit also alleges that on or about August 29, 2020 Motz was sexually assaulted and battered by Roberts who “forcibly grabbed, battered and kissed” her.
Roberts was subsequently arrested, criminally charged with felonies for sexual misconduct and official misconduct. He was convicted of sexual misconduct with a service provider (a level 5 felony) and official misconduct (a level 6 felony) on March 8, 2022. He currently is an inmate at the New Castle Correctional Facility in Henry County.
The suit states that the defendants knew, or it was obvious, that better screening, hiring and training procedures were needed to avoid unlawful conduct and sexual exploitation of female inmates by officers.
The suit states that as a direct and proximate result of Roberts’ violations the plaintiffs each suffered damages and “are entitled to relief including compensatory damages [for] emotional distress, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, future damages, prejudgment interest, attorney fees, litigation expenses, and all other forms of relief allowed by law.”
Chad Smith, the attorney representing Decatur County, said he could not comment on pending litigation when contacted about this matter by the Daily News.
Chris Stephens, the attorney who represents the City of Greensburg, likewise declined comment.
A clerk at the Decatur Superior Court said no decision regarding the merit of this action has been made and the jury trial requested by the plaintiffs has not been scheduled at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.