GREENSBURG - Two former state legislators were not pleased to learn Monday morning that leadership in the Indiana Senate has decided not to allow a vote on the state's "13th check" for retired public employees.
"I'm very upset with the legislature, particularly the Indiana State Senate, because I got word this morning the State Senate is not even going to consider funding the 13th check," former State Senator Bob Jackman (R-Milroy) said. "They didn't pass the bill two years ago because they went to a 1% COLA (cost of living adjustment), and that wasn't sufficient. There are lots of retired public employees in the state of Indiana who deserve this 13th check."
Jackman said since the 1990s retired state employees have received a monthly retirement check and one additional check of an equal amount to help cover inflation and other cost of living increases.
In February of this year, the Indiana House of Representatives unanimously advanced a proposal co-authored by State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) that would provide a "13th check" to retired public employees including teachers.
Karickhoff said at the time that House Bill 1028 would provide a one-time, post-retirement payment designed to help cover cost-of-living gaps. The payment was based on an employee's number of years vested in their retirement plan. The legislation also included a $50 increase to retirees in the state's public pension program.
"Hoosiers who dedicated their careers to public service deserve this additional benefit, especially as inflation remains high," Karickhoff said in February. "This is common sense legislation and it's the right thing to do."
Karickhoff also said teachers, public employees, state excise police, gaming agents, gaming control officers, conservation officers and state police officers who are a part of Indiana’s public pension program would receive the "13th check," as well as a $50 increase in 2023 and 2024.
Former state representative Cleo Duncan (R-Greensburg), who visited the Daily News office with Jackman Monday morning, is also upset the idea of reinstating the "13th check" isn't going to be considered by the State Senate.
She said 67,000 retired state employees receive $800 or less per month via their retirement checks.
"Giving those folks an increase of $8 per month or less is bad policy, especially for those on the lower end of the scale," she said. "We have approximately 10,000 public employee retirees who make $200 a month of less. We're talking about people like school secretaries, cafeteria workers, custodians and school nurses - anybody who worked for the state years ago and didn't make much money - some of those people will only get a $2 per month increase, and $2 a month is a slap in the face."
"We're advocating for the 13th check," Jackman added. "Some of the retirees are only looking at getting an extra $2 or $3 through a COLA, and that's just not enough. We're trying to get people to call their State Senator, to call their legislators, and tell them to fund the 13th check. The money is available in the supplemental reserve account, all they have to do is appropriate it."
Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) represents State Senate District 42, which includes nearly all of the Daily News' core coverage area.
Indiana residents may contact their State Senator at (317) 232-9400 or (800) 382-9467.
