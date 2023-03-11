GREENSBURG – The 2022 financial report for the Washington Township Trustee’s office was submitted to the Washington Township Advisory Board on February 21 and, according to Trustee Bev Rivera, who was elected last year and began serving her term January 1 of this year, the report contained some unexpected findings.
“We lost a lot of money in 2022, and maybe ‘21, and those who live in Washington Township should be very upset,” Rivera said.
Rivera prefaced her report by saying she visited the Trustee’s office on January 1 to see if all the equipment had been turned in by former Trustee Christian Rust and his staff the week before. She said she turned on each computer in the office and immediately discovered the computers “had been wiped clean of files and programs.”
She also said that even though the office used a web-based email system, “all documentation in the business email account was gone,” and that the email for township assistance claims “had some information, but not everything.”
In addition, Rivera said nearly 145 pages of transactions needed correcting because of what she described as “incompetent bookkeeping.”
She continued by saying that according to the State Board of Accounts required monthly reporting had not taken place since 2019, and that Rust’s office had lowered certain tax levies to zero, decreasing the income for the township in 2023.
The report also showed that payroll taxes for office personnel had not been paid in four years, making the accrued total owed for federal and state payroll taxes $107,898.04.
In addition, Rivera said the township was also still responsible for the failed Lake McCoy bond issue Rust advocated.
“In 2020, the former trustee began a project to renovate a downtown building for the township office and clean up Lake McCoy on 16 lots purchased by the township. The report also pointed to building a second office at Lake McCoy, and some cemetery work,” Rivera said.
Public opposition to the bond issue resulted in it never happening, but some work had already been done by a construction management company. “So the township is receiving invoices for several hundred thousand dollars,” Rivera said, and “there are other expenses associated with this failed project as well.”
Rivera said that one particular item stood out in her quick review of the transactions from 2022: A canceled check written for $30,560.66 to Christian Rust, which Rivera has in her possession as proof.
She stressed that the 2022 annual report was the responsibility of Trustee Christian Rust to file, but that Rust refused to do so.
“He told us it wasn’t his problem,” Rivera said.
Rivera said her office was fully cooperating with the State Board of Accounts and supplying them all documentation they request.
When contacted by the Daily News, the Chief of Staff for the State Board of Accounts confirmed that these discrepancies are being investigated, but was unwilling to discuss particulars.
Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter was asked if he was aware of the investigation.
“The Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office is bound by the Indiana Trial Rules to refrain from commenting on the existence or progress of investigations,” he said.
Attempts to contact Rust for comment were unsuccessful.
